ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.58.

ARX stock opened at C$12.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.23. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

