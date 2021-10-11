Arctis Global LLC Buys Shares of 2,987,639 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,987,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,115,000. MoneyGram International makes up 4.9% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $729.30 million, a P/E ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

