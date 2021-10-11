Arion One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Arion has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $58,342.61 and approximately $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,776,798 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

