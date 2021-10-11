Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ARTL opened at $0.74 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

