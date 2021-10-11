ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

ASGN stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

