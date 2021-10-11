ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,415.61 ($31.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,548.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,449.96. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.