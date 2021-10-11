Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after buying an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $162.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.11 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.