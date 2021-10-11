Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.32% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $34.31 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.