Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 1,122.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.42 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

