AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in AT&T by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

