Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ALV opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 229.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 406.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

