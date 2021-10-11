Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.82 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

