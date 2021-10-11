Avenir Corp Acquires 26,341 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up about 2.9% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $36,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ERII stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,215. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

