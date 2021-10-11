Avenir Corp Purchases Shares of 10,800 Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $724,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VABK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

