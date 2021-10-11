Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.90

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.90 and last traded at $139.32, with a volume of 3246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $31,918,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.