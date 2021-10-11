aWSB Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $82,534.22 and approximately $15,178.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $13.50 or 0.00024360 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aWSB has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00128529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,687.83 or 1.00476490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.90 or 0.06148804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003077 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

