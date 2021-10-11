Axa S.A. Buys 5,100 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of Trex worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

