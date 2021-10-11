Axa S.A. Buys 7,600 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

