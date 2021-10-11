Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6,628.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $304.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.