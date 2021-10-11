Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.