B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

