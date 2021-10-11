Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €127.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.94 ($122.29).

Zalando stock opened at €77.28 ($90.92) on Thursday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.79.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

