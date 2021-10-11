Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $591.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.