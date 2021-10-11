Bailard Inc. Invests $272,000 in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,336. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.06 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $528.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.