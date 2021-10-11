Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,915 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $62,887,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 822,165 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

