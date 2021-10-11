Bailard Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $898,000.

Shares of FRDM opened at $32.76 on Monday. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $35.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.