Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $9,749,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,712,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $376.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

