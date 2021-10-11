Bailard Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CRH by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $79,027,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 39.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of CRH opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.