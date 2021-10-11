Bailard Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

