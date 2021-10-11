Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 81.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

STLD opened at $59.09 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

