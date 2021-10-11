Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,095 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

