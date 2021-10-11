Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

