Bamco Inc. NY Buys 700 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 227,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 70,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.