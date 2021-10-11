Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 96,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,762 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEB opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.