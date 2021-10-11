Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $531.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.