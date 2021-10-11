Bamco Inc. NY Invests $2.68 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after acquiring an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,108 shares of company stock worth $16,178,016. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

