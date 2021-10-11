Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.44% of The RealReal worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,426.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

REAL opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

