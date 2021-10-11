Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 1,280 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $299.77 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

