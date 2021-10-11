Bamco Inc. NY Sells 180 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $643.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

