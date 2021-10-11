Bamco Inc. NY Sells 450 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $109.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $109.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.