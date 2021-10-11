Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

