BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $213,000 Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.