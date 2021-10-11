BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 34.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 182.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

