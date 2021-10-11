BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after buying an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

