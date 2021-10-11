Bank of America Downgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELEZY. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.