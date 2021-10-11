Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 417,835 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 620.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 66.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 752,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 300,458 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 127.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 611,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 342,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 74.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 861,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.