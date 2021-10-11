Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 620.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

