Bank of Montreal Can Buys 36,326 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.