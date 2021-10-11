Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.90% of Pontem worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $6,837,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pontem alerts:

Pontem stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Pontem Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.