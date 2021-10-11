Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.63 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after buying an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 539,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 507,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.03 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34.

